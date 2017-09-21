Miss Fiesta Crowned State Fair Queen

Fair officials say they are pleased to report that the newly crowned New Mexico State Fair Queen for 2018 is Clara Rabenau of Sierra County.
Clara was crowned on Saturday, September 16 during the rodeo in Tingley Coliseum. She is the 17-year-old daughter of William and Loretta Rabenau. She is homeschooled and a high school senior. She enjoys reading, hunting, archery competitions, riding and 4-H activities. Clara has participated in several other fair queen competitions at the local level, and holds the title “Miss Fiesta” for the 2017 Truth or Consequences Fiesta. She is very proud of her community and her roots as a self-described ranch girl.