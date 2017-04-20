Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Miss Fiesta 2017

Posted on: April 20, 2017 12:25 pm
Miss-Fiesta-2017-Clara-Rabenau

Celebrating a festive “Cinco De Mayo” theme, ten young ladies from the local area joined to compete for the 2017 Miss Fiesta crown at the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Civic Center’s Ralph Edwards Auditorium Saturday, April 15.
The evening’s climax saw judges select Clara Rabenau as Miss Fiesta 2017. Rabenau, who only moments before was chosen by her fellow contestants as this year’s Miss Congeniality, was obviously surprised when her name was called and shed a few tears of joy on her way to center stage.
Rabenau graciously accepted the coveted title and heartfelt congratulations from her fellow competitors, as well as the traditional Miss Fiesta crown, sash and bouquet of flowers.
Joining with Rabenau to form the 2017 Miss Fiesta Royal Court will be Rayven Baca, who was selected as the event’s First Runner-up, and Karina Gonzalez, who took home Second Runner-up honors.

