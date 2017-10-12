Mental Health Program Funded By County Coffers

Sierra County commissioners followed through on their promise to join with Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) in the development of a community-wide mental health program during the board’s October 10 regular meeting. With a unanimous vote, commissioners approved the establishment of a Professional Services Agreement (PSA) with SVH.
Procurement Officer Jocelyn Holguin introduced the measure and noted designated support revenue ($70,000 annually) would be derived from the county’s established indigent fund.
County manager Bruce Swingle pointed out that the PSA establishes specific goals, including in-school and community prevention/educational programs, out-patient mental health services and the implementation of mental health assessments when needed. He also said the agreement would require quarterly reports, which would provide the board with regular updates concerning participation numbers and patient success rates.
After assuring the PSA further included provisions for county authorities to limit or withdraw funding should the program fail to meet expectations, commissioner Sherry Fletcher entered a motion to accept the agreement. With a second from chairman Ken Lyon the board rendered 2-to-0 vote, assuring initial support for the mental health initiative. (Vice Chair Frances Luna was absent from the morning’s session).