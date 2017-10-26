Meeting Set For SR 152 Bridge Replacement

The Federal Highway Administration ‐ Central Federal Lands Highway Division (FHWA‐CFLHD), in coordination with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NM DOT), and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) will be hosting a series of public meetings in early November 2017 for the NM State Route 152 (NM 152) Bridge Replacement Project.
This project would replace two existing bridges on NM 152 between Hillsboro and Kingston. The bridges are located five (NM Bridge #1520) and seven (NM Bridge #1521) miles west of Hillsboro within Sierra County.
NM 152 is a major collector that connects Interstate 25 to US 180. The route also traverses the Gila National Forest.
PROJECT BENEFITS
Implementation of the project will address the structural and functional inadequacy of the two existing bridges, which have conditions ratings of “poor” or less. The project will also provide safer vehicular travel along NM 152 in the future by replacing single‐lane bridges with two‐lane bridges, thereby providing more reliable emergency and maintenance vehicle access as compared to the current bridges that are restricted by width and height limitations.