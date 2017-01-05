Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Management Firm Selected

Posted on: January 5, 2017 2:32 pm
warren cross

With a unanimous vote January 4, the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board endorsed a motion to approve a construc- tion management contract with Salt Lake City, Utah-based Layton Construction Company. The agreement assures that officials with Layton Construction will take the lead in overseeing development of the new hospital complex.
During the board’s December 2 meeting, Chairman Warren Cross expressed reservations about the proposed management contract, which he noted was a departure from past practices. At that time, Cross said he felt the proposed agreement might open the door to SVH potentially hav- ing to shoulder subcontractor management responsibilities.

