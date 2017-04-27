Sierra County Sentinel

Man Faces Racketeering Charges + 73 Others

Posted on: April 27, 2017 1:34 pm
Bond has been set at $500,000 cash only for a 69-year-old Williamsburg man who faces 74 felony charges stemming from his alleged investment scam in Sierra County. In January of this year, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau, detonated 40 pounds of explosives at 602 S. Broadway in Williamsburg. The ATF had received information about the 40 pounds of explosives being kept at the shop by Nicholas V. Fleming as part of his mining operation. In addition to the 40 pounds of explosives, blasting caps, dynamite, detonation cords and an improvised explosive device were also located at the shop.

Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
KCHS: 575-894-2400