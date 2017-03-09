Man Charged For Having Sex With Boy

T-or-C Police were handling a routine call when they stumbled upon allegations of a 45-year old man having sexual contact with a minor child for nearly a decade.
A child told police that Charles D. Thompson had sexually assaulted him, repeatedly over a number of years. During an interview with the minor, he told authorities that Thompson raped him probably 20 times in a number of encounters ranging over almost a decade.
The victim described a number of the incidents to officials during a forensic interview. He also said he and Thompson had smoked marijuana together and that often times Thompson would have drugs readily available when he was at Thompson’s house.