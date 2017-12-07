Sierra County Sentinel

Man Arrested For Sex, Pics With Teenager

Posted on: December 7, 2017 10:29 am
Grimes-Zachary

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly had sex with a young teenaged girl. Truth or Consequences Police became aware of the case Nov. 29; however, as the alleged crime took place outside the city limits, officers worked jointly with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the serious allegations.
A woman reported that a 13-year-old family member had engaged in sexual acts with Zackary Grimes, a T-or-C resident. The woman described to police how she had seen pictures of the girl and Grimes hugging with no clothes on just days earlier.
During the course of the investigation, T-or-C Police Sgt. Erica Baker made contact with Grimes, who admitted to knowing the young girl and that they had hung out and kissed. However, he denied having sex with the girl.

