Man Arrested On Drug Charge

A 64-year-old Truth or Consequences man has been arrested on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia following a police raid at his home Monday evening by Sierra County Sheriffs Deputies.
Sierra County Undersheriff Dave Elston stated that when deputies approached the shop of Robert Sears, in the 1000 block of Pine Street, “It looked like it was snowing,” as Sears was throwing apparent meth into the air to prevent police from finding it.
Court documents filed against Sears in Sierra County Magistrate Court indicate that two other individuals were at Sears’ shop when law enforcement arrived, and alerted the man to their presence.