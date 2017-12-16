Sierra County Sentinel

Man Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault

Posted on: December 16, 2017 2:07 am
Truth or Consequences Police have arrested a 22-year-old T-or-C man after he pushed his way into a woman’s house and attempted to force himself upon her.
Charges have been filed against Jonathan Dunn, 22, of T-or-C, accusing him of aggravated burglary, attempted criminal sexual penetration and battery on a household member following the incident on December 7.
Court documents indicate that Dunn went to the home of a woman he knew, and while she was speaking with him at the doorway she said that he began asking who was inside the house.
Despite the woman being alone, Dunn allegedly pushed his way in and then struck
the woman before attempting to force her to have sex with him.

