Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

MainStreet Finalist For National Grant

Posted on: June 8, 2017 12:36 pm
main-st

ArtPlace America announced that MainStreet Truth or Consequences is one of 70 finalists for the 2017 National Creative Placemaking Fund (NCPF). ArtPlace selected the 70 proposals from 987 applications, making MainStreet’s project one of just 7-percent of the projects across the country to make the cut.
ArtPlace’s National Creative Placemaking Fund is a highly competitive national program. Investing money in communities across the country in which artists, arts organizations, and arts and culture activity help drive community development change across ten sectors of community planning and development, including agriculture and food; economic development; education and youth; environment and energy; health; housing; immigration; public safety; transportation; or workforce development.
MainStreet Truth or Consequences proposed a Rainwater Harvesting Project in the downtown area that would create the infrastructure to alleviate flooding hazards, turn rainwater into an asset rather than a hazard, and help reduce the elements that break down the pavement.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400