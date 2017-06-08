MainStreet Finalist For National Grant

ArtPlace America announced that MainStreet Truth or Consequences is one of 70 finalists for the 2017 National Creative Placemaking Fund (NCPF). ArtPlace selected the 70 proposals from 987 applications, making MainStreet’s project one of just 7-percent of the projects across the country to make the cut.
ArtPlace’s National Creative Placemaking Fund is a highly competitive national program. Investing money in communities across the country in which artists, arts organizations, and arts and culture activity help drive community development change across ten sectors of community planning and development, including agriculture and food; economic development; education and youth; environment and energy; health; housing; immigration; public safety; transportation; or workforce development.
MainStreet Truth or Consequences proposed a Rainwater Harvesting Project in the downtown area that would create the infrastructure to alleviate flooding hazards, turn rainwater into an asset rather than a hazard, and help reduce the elements that break down the pavement.