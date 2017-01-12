Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Local Man Wounded In Border Attack

Posted on: January 12, 2017 2:10 pm
Daugherty

As the country prepares to swear in a new president – elected largely on a promise to secure the southern border with Mexico – a local man is fighting for his life following a violent border incident that witnesses are claiming was allegedly committed by illegal aliens.
Last Friday, Jan. 6, Walker Daugherty, 26, of Chloride, was shot in the abdomen as he re- portedly tried to prevent what he and other witnesses say was an attempted kidnapping or murder by Mexican nationals on the U.S. side of the border at the Circle Doug Ranch near Candelaria, TX.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400