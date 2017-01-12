Local Man Wounded In Border Attack

As the country prepares to swear in a new president – elected largely on a promise to secure the southern border with Mexico – a local man is fighting for his life following a violent border incident that witnesses are claiming was allegedly committed by illegal aliens.
Last Friday, Jan. 6, Walker Daugherty, 26, of Chloride, was shot in the abdomen as he re- portedly tried to prevent what he and other witnesses say was an attempted kidnapping or murder by Mexican nationals on the U.S. side of the border at the Circle Doug Ranch near Candelaria, TX.