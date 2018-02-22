Local HUD Receives Grant To Promote Jobs, Housing

In an effort to help low-income residents become self-sufficient, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $34.8 million to public housing authorities, public housing resident associations, Native American tribes, and non-profit organizations across the nation. The plan is to hire or retain service coordinators to help residents find jobs, educational opportunities, and achieve economic and housing in-dependence, including at total of $712,598 to New Mexico.
The grants, provided through HUD’s Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency – Service Coordinators Program (ROSSSC) helps grantees hire or retain “service coordinators” who work directly with residents to assess their needs and connect them with education, job training and placement programs, and/or computer and financial literacy services available in their community to promote self-sufficiency.