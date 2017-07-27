Local 2017 PARCC Results Released

The state of New Mexico’s Public Education Department (PED) released the results of its 2017 PARCC Testing (Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers). One of only five states, plus the District of Columbia, still using this controversial and widely discredited common core testing system, New Mexico seems unduly reluctant to follow the lead of at least 30 other states and drop these questionable tests.
In 2010, when PARCC testing was introduced, 13 states and the District of Columbia used it. Altogether 45 states used either this or the similar system, Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) testing. Together these two testing consortiums were the bodies awarded federal funding to develop and administer standardized testing that would ensure common standards in math and English education across the country. In just six years the number of states using either of them has dropped to 20. Of these, only five now use the PARCC testing system. Clearly there is a problem either real or perceived.