Lawsuit Filed Against Spa

The family of a man who drowned in a local spa in 2016 has filed a lawsuit in the 7th Judicial District Court in Truth or Consequences. The suit, filed Jan. 8, contends the death of Mark Burrows, 57, was the fourth death at the La Paloma Hot Springs and Spa in a five-year period, and that the business is not prepared for such emergencies. It also claims that pools with temperatures higher than 104 degrees violate national and state safety regulations, while acknowledging one cannot turn the temperature down on a natural hot spring.