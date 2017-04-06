Late last week, T-or-C administrative staff received a call from New Mexico Rural Water Association Wastewater Specialist Fred Bell, announcing that the city had been nominated and subsequently selected to receive their “Large Water Systems of the Year” award. During a special ceremony held at the Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town Wednesday, April 5, T-or-C Water/Wastewater staff members joined to accept the commemorative plaque. Gathered for the award were (l-to-r) Administrative Assistant Ruby Otero-Vallejos, Director Jesus Salayandia, and Supervisor Arnulfo Castaneda.