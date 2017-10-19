Judge Steps Down Amidst Criminal Investigation

Sierra County Probate Judge Pamela Smith has resigned following allegations of fraud and tampering with official documents.
Due to the seriousness of the pending charges and criminal investigation by New Mexico State Police, a petition for immediate temporary suspension, without pay, was filed in the State Supreme Court by Judicial Standards Commission Executive Director and General Counsel, Randall Roybal.
Following the order of the court Smith resigned from her position and in a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Sierra County Commission has appointed former Probate and Magistrate Court Judge Tom Pestak to fill the vacancy.
Smith, who was elected during the 2014 cycle, has also continued her employment with the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) as a deputy field medical investigator during her time as judge. Her position as an OMI investigator sent her to an unattended death call on March 9 of this year when Dominic Domingo passed away at his home. According to court documents, it was at that time that Smith filled out an OMI report identifying her husband as Mr. Domingo’s next of kin.