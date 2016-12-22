Inmate Walks Away From Court

A 20-year-old Truth or Consequences man faces additional charges after he walked away from the Sierra County Magistrate Court on Monday, Dec. 19 while still in custody.
Padilla was being taken to Magistrate Court that morning for an appearance before Magistrate Judge Alan Brown on charges of resisting, obstructing or evading on officer, and for a warrant on shoplifting and failure to pay court costs. While detention officers were attempting to load the five inmates back into the transport van, Padilla decided to walk away from the group…