HSHS Celebrates Success, Graduation

The hardwood floor of the gym was covered, a stage set up at one end, and rows of chairs filled the room on Monday, May 22. Almost an hour before Baccalaureate was scheduled to begin, people were filing in. With their finals finished, a senior class trip to the Cliffs as a memory, the seniors were waiting for their entrance for a celebration of song, prayer and praise.
Before a crowd that filled chairs and bleachers, a large number of members of the senior class made their entrance. Down the center aisle they came, two by two, to their seats set in rows before the stage. As they marched in, a well-rehearsed five-piece band played a rendition of Pomp and circumstance.