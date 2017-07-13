Hospital Strives To Steady Ship

In a special meeting of the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) Governing Board June 12, members reviewed a proposed final operational budget for the 2018 fiscal year (FY), and agreed to move forward with an independent examination of recent hospital financial transactions. While no action was taken regarding either issue, board members indicated they would be considering formal decisions on both during their upcoming regular meeting July 26.
BUDGET REVISONS ONGOING
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Steve Stewart presented the board with a proposed final budget for FY 2018 and joined with Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Donna Muder in assuring members that every step is being taken to trim costs, while a focus is also being maintained on quality patient care.
In response to a request from Elephant Butte representative Tony Rivera earlier in the session, board members agreed to postpone formal consideration of the budget until their next regular meeting.