Hopkins Hangs Up School Hat

There are many people in Sierra County who remember very well Hank Hopkins as their elementary school principal. Some remember him in that role and then saw their own children beginning their education at the school with Hopkins at the helm. Before he took on the job of Director of Human Resources for T-or-C schools, Hank was already an institution, known and respected across all the schools in Sierra County. Many former students, now parents themselves, remember him greeting them with a handshake and a few friendly words every single morning as they arrived at school.
Hank began as an elementary school teacher in Las Cruces before returning to his hometown, to work in the schools he himself attended.