Hillsboro Embraces Holiday Spirit

Hillsboro residents welcomed visitors, neighbors and friends to the community’s annual “Christmas in the Foothills” celebration Saturday, December 2. While most activities were centered around the community center, the downtown district was decked out proper with holiday cheer and local proprietors were out in force to welcome guests with a wide array of treats and treasures. Meanwhile, eager volunteers and vendors filled the community center with a seeming unending variety of handcrafted wares, art, and “just got to have it” gifts. The event also featured an ample supply of baked goods, refreshments and tasty snacks, ensuring patrons were happy and well-fortified for the holiday shopping fun.