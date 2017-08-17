Getting The Word Out

Earlier this year, Truth or Consequences mayor Steve Green gained the city commission’s support to develop a relocation packet, which could be provided or mailed to potential community residents. With the assistance of city staff members and community volunteers, a selection of local brochures, pamphlets and other publications providing a comprehensive view of the city and Sierra County was assembled, and is now available. Each packet also includes a letter signed by the mayor and current city commissioners, which thanks the recipient for their interest and provides an informal overview of the community’s assets and attractions. During a recent gathering of spaceport officials, mayor Green delivered 40 complete packets to representatives of Virgin Galactic. The firm is reportedly poised to increase personnel supporting Spaceport America operations and it is hoped that many will choose to make a home in Sierra County.