Gearing Up With New Leadership

Imagine an innocent child waking up on C h r i s t m a s morning with no presents to open, knowing their peers are experiencing the joy of seeing presents under the tree. Sadly, 13 mil-lion U.S. children live in poverty and face that sad possibility. According to child psychologists, mentoring is the most effective means of making a positive impact on the development of children. However, today’s over-taxed mentoring projects are able to reach only a small percent-age of the millions of needy children, according to the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots (TFT) program.
The TFT program offers more than just new toys for these unfortunate children. It offers mentoring and exposure to positive role models, and the opportunity for citizens locally to make a difference in a child’s life.