Out Of Gas Driver Leads Police To Stolen Truck

A Kerrville, Texas man has been arrested on charges of taking a motor vehicle after he admitted to driving a pickup truck that was not his.
A truck driver called police Friday afternoon, August 11 when the driver of a white Ford pickup continually used hand gestures to the trucker and was following him for nearly 20 minutes. When New Mexico State Police stopped the white Ford they met 51-year-old Charles Boyd Rose Jr. The man told police that he had been using hand gestures to get the trucker’s attention, as he was about to run out of gas.
Further investigation revealed that the truck was not registered to Rose and he did not know who the owner was. Rose told NMSP Officers that he had been zapped with a stun gun and woke up in the truck, alone. When he awoke he decided to take the truck and drive to San Antonio, Texas and was en route when police stopped him. When questioned as to why he would take a truck that did not belong to him and he was unsure about, Rose told authorities he did so because the keys were in the ignition.