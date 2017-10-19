Fitness Center Inching Closer

The T-or-C Schools’ new fitness center and weight room is one step closer to reality. At their regular monthly meeting, Thursday, October 12, the school board voted to accept the bid from Mevaco LLC, a Las Cruces based construction firm to be the general contractors for the build. Money for the project is part of the bond issue approved in 2015. Ten firms were contacted and attended the pre-bid conference with only two submitting bids. Both bids the district received put the costs at more than what had been approved. Working with Wilson & Company Architects modifications were made in the original design to bring the costs down. These alterations were primarily cosmetic in nature, or involved substituting a less expensive material in some of the features. With those modifications the board voted to approve the proposal. The district is also looking at the possibility that the money can be found to pay for the plan in its entirety as originally designed. If that proves to be the case, then changes can be made at that time, during the construction phase. Construction is expected to begin this year.