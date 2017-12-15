Final YESCO Review Endorsed

Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commissioners rendered a 3-to-2 decision in support of a motion to finalize a contract with Year-Out Energy Services C o m p a n y (YESCO) during the board’s December 13 session. This proposed con-tract would ensure the replacement of municipal water and electric meters with state-of-the-art digital equipment. Mayor Steve Green entered the motion directing administrative staff to obtain information requested during the morning’s session, assure completion of the contract, and to secure a legal review of the measure. The motion also emphasized that board approval would in no way obligate the city to any future decision.