Film Techs Hosting Barn Raising At Dog Park

Posted on: April 20, 2017 12:25 pm
The Film Technicians Union IATSE Local 480 is inviting the community to join them in a “Barn Raising” to install a fence around the new Off Leash Dog Park on Date Street, at the site of the Old Fire Station. The event is being this Saturday, April 22 starting at 9 a.m. They are looking not just for volunteers with construction skills but anyone who’s willing to put in a few hours to help the community ‘go to the dogs’.
Lunch, snacks and giveaways plus for a full shift you get a free pass to the T-or-C Film Fiesta in May ($40 value).
For questions email outreach@iatselocal480.com.

