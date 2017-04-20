Film Techs Hosting Barn Raising At Dog Park

The Film Technicians Union IATSE Local 480 is inviting the community to join them in a “Barn Raising” to install a fence around the new Off Leash Dog Park on Date Street, at the site of the Old Fire Station. The event is being this Saturday, April 22 starting at 9 a.m. They are looking not just for volunteers with construction skills but anyone who’s willing to put in a few hours to help the community ‘go to the dogs’.
Lunch, snacks and giveaways plus for a full shift you get a free pass to the T-or-C Film Fiesta in May ($40 value).
For questions email outreach@iatselocal480.com.