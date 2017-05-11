Film Fest Kick Off

Now that everyone has had a few days to rest up from last weekend’s annual Fiesta celebration, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) officials are primed to host this weekend’s annual Hot Springs Festival. This year’s gathering will feature three full days of activities, music and events, centering at Healing Waters Plaza, all assembled to create a focus on healing and wellness and of course, the city’s famous thermal waters.
The following highlights many of the activities and events scheduled for this year’s festival. A full listing and details about all of the weekend’s planned events can be found elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel or online through MainStreet T-or-C’s website (www.torcmainstreet.org) under the