Falsely Obtaining Subsidies Lands Man Behind Bars

A 46-year-old Truth or Consequences man faces fraud charges after he lied to the local housing authority about his children living with him on an assistance form. T-or-C Housing Authority officials called the police department after obtaining a second assistance form from the mother of the children, who claimed they would be living with her on her assistance request form.
T-or-C Police Detective Laux spoke with both the mother and father and learned that neither one of them actually had custody of the children at the time; however, the mother was working to get her children back and anticipated they would be living with her when she moved into the apartment she was requesting assistance for.