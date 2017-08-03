Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Enviro Team Captures National Honors

Posted on: August 3, 2017 10:56 am
envirothon

The Scat Cats, our Envirothon Team came home from the July 23-29, North American competition after earning the third place overall. Let that sink in just a little. The Scat Cats, competing against 54 top teams from elite schools representing 45 states and seven Canadian provinces along with two teams from China, came in third place overall, not of the state, but the continent.
The team, made up of team captain Rachel Portillo, Lorraina Rojas, Alonso Fonzy Rojas, Eliaz Garcia and Kara Clement, long with team advisor, HSHS biology teacher Mark Hedge earned a spot at the North American competition by taking first place in the New Mexico Envirothon competition. This was their fifth state victory in six years. The 2017 National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Envirothon was held on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400