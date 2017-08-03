Enviro Team Captures National Honors

The Scat Cats, our Envirothon Team came home from the July 23-29, North American competition after earning the third place overall. Let that sink in just a little. The Scat Cats, competing against 54 top teams from elite schools representing 45 states and seven Canadian provinces along with two teams from China, came in third place overall, not of the state, but the continent.
The team, made up of team captain Rachel Portillo, Lorraina Rojas, Alonso Fonzy Rojas, Eliaz Garcia and Kara Clement, long with team advisor, HSHS biology teacher Mark Hedge earned a spot at the North American competition by taking first place in the New Mexico Envirothon competition. This was their fifth state victory in six years. The 2017 National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Envirothon was held on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.