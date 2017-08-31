Educational Services Unite

Officials with New Mexico Workforce Connection joined with local dignitaries, Western New Mexico University (WMNU) representatives, State Representative Rebecca Dow and a host of other interested parties for an official ribbon cutting ceremony at Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) Gardner Learning Center Monday, August 28.
Hosted by the T-or-C and Sierra County Chamber of Commerce, this special event marked the start-up of Workforce Connection operations at the learning center, which will now effectively become a one-stop shop for higher education within the community.
Along with WNMU, Workforce Connection staff will now be present at the learning center and ready to assist individuals in coordinating personal educational and employment paths. With a growing list of other service providers lining up to augment the learning center’s capabilities, facility partners are aiming to provide a broad range of options. The center stands ready to assist Sierra County residents continue current educational paths, as well as to aid in securing occupational training and adult education classes.