EB Town Hall Airs Out SDR Offer

Elephant Butte city councilors were joined by a large contingent of community residents for a special town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon, March 8. Filling the city’s community center to capacity, the crowd was on hand to learn more and to share their views about a proposal, which could allow the city to acquire the Sierra del Rio (SDR) golf course.
After welcoming everyone to the session, mayor Eunice Kent offered a presentation highlighting the history and other details about the proposal from Turtleback Mountain Partners (TMP). The mayor’s presentation also examined impacts the city might realize by either accepting, or refusing the offer.