EB Hospital Clinic To Close

Following an extensive closed-door executive session November 15, the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board returned to their regular public
meeting and rendered decisions on several important issues.
•In response to numerous billing problems and other apparent concerns, board members approved a motion to close the hospital’s Elephant Butte clinic effective immediately. Earlier in the regular session during public comment, the board heard statements
of concern about billing errors, as well as to whether, or not, the clinic licensed with the state. While acknowledging persistent billing issues
with the clinic, it was noted the facility did hold a
state license, but was not certified as an independent billing entity. This no doubt factored greatly in the many reports of billing errors hospital authorities have received over recent weeks.