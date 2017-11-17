Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

EB Hospital Clinic To Close

Posted on: November 17, 2017 10:21 am
sierra-vista-hospital-svh-logo

Following an extensive closed-door executive session November 15, the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board returned to their regular public
meeting and rendered decisions on several important issues.
•In response to numerous billing problems and other apparent concerns, board members approved a motion to close the hospital’s Elephant Butte clinic effective immediately. Earlier in the regular session during public comment, the board heard statements
of concern about billing errors, as well as to whether, or not, the clinic licensed with the state. While acknowledging persistent billing issues
with the clinic, it was noted the facility did hold a
state license, but was not certified as an independent billing entity. This no doubt factored greatly in the many reports of billing errors hospital authorities have received over recent weeks.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400