EB Council Approves

After conducting a second public hearing August 1, Elephant Butte City Council members voted unanimously in support of a motion to approve a revised water and wastewater service fee increase.
With this action, fees and conditions outlined in the ordinance (No. 164) will now go into effect for the city’s utility customers on September 1 of this year. An additional $9 service fee for residential wastewater customers is included and will be implemented on July 1, 2018.
Prior to opening a public hearing on the proposed measure, mayor Eunice Kent provided those in attendance with an overview of the situation city leaders have faced, regarding the development and maintenance of municipal water and wastewater infrastructure.