EB Contracts With Sheriff’s Office For Law Enforcement

Posted on: March 16, 2017 2:32 pm
Cash Money

Among only a few action items on the Elephant Butte City Council’s March 15 meeting agenda, was a proposed Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) with the Sierra County Sheriff ‘s Department for law enforcement services.
City manager Yovanne Lucero introduced the measure, emphasizing that Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton was personally involved in drafting the JPA and recently forwarded the document to the council for consideration.
Mayor Eunice Kent said the revised agreement included a $10,000 increase in payment, upping the city’s annual service fee to $30,000,

