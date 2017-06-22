Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

EB Pauses On Rate Changes

Posted on: June 22, 2017 2:14 pm

After convening a public hearing June 21, which included numerous citizen comments questioning proposed increases in the city’s water and wastewater rates, Elephant Butte City Council members opted to postpone consideration of the related ordinance.
During the board’s regular session public works director Jesse Cole outlined the proposed ordinance (No. 164), which sought an increase in the base water rate and sewer service fees, while also introducing the establishment of commercial water rates. Cole reviewed how the recommended fee structure was designed to assure all operational costs were addressed, while also allowing a sufficient level of income to properly maintain the respective systems.

