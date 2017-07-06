Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

EB Looks To Revise City Firearm Code

Posted on: July 6, 2017 9:08 am
Toby-Boone

Following up on recommendations he forwarded during the Elephant Butte City Council’s June 21 regular meeting, municipal fire chief and code enforcement officer Toby Boone presented the board with three proposed ordinances July 5. The suggested code changes focused on firearm possession and use of weapons within the city, special fireworks permits and minor revisions to the Uniform Fire Code. Councilors ultimately agreed with the proposed revisions and directed staff to begin scheduling necessary public hearings for all three ordinances, which will likely come before the board for final approval in August.
Topping the list of Boone’s proposals was undoubtedly the city’s code relating to the possession of firearms. He previously noted how the city’s current codes prohibit the carrying of concealed firearms on municipal property and stressed this was in violation of federal law. Boone recommended changing regulations to allow for the possession and carrying of concealed firearms on city property and within municipal facilities.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400