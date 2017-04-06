EB Forwards SDR Activity

As has been reported, Elephant Butte City Councilors approved a series of action items during a March 29 special meeting, which affirmed the board’s decision to proceed with acquisition of the Sierra del Rio (SDR) golf course and facilities.
During the board’s April 5 regular meeting, councilors further approved a resolution (16/17 121), which formally established a new enterprise fund (597) for the golf course, and included a transfer of approximately $250,000 from the city’s general fund account.
City Clerk Treasurer Karen Rieth confirmed that request for proposal (RFP) process was underway, which was seeking potential operators for the golf course, clubhouse bar and restaurant, or a combination thereof.