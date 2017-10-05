EB Council Tidies Up Codes And Funds

In addition to standard reports and business items, Elephant Butte city councilors addressed the adoption of two ordinance revisions and several budget adjustments during their October 4 regular meeting.
The afternoon session also included discussion about animal control procedures and board approval of a meeting schedule change for the remainder of October and November.
ORDINANCES ADOPTED
After conducting public hearings, during which no statements of support or opposition were offered, city councilors voted unanimously to approve the adoption of Ordinance 169 and 170.
•Ordinance 169 pertained to annual revisions in the State of New Mexico’s Uniform Traffic Code.
During her introduction of the measure, city manager Yovanne Lucero said this year’s changes appeared to focus on the introduction of regulations pertaining to the operation of ATVs and other off-road vehicles on state and community thoroughfares. She noted state regulations now set forth provisions for communities to follow Elephant Butte’s lead in allowing off-road riders to utilize city streets. Lucero said the code changes also permit communities to establish separate speed limits and other restrictions on the use of such vehicles if so desired.