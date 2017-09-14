Sierra County Sentinel

EB Aligns Gun Codes With State

Posted on: September 14, 2017 11:18 am
After recognizing numerous inconsistencies relating to the possession and use of firearms September 9, Elephant Butte City Councilors approved a motion to repeal present municipal regulations outlined in Section 131.12 of the city’s codes.
Councilors noted the previously adopted measures included many confusing aspects, and agreed that the city’s residents would be better served in aligning municipal regulations with related codes already established by the State of New Mexico.
•Following a formal public hearing, board members approved a motion to accept a bid award from Smith-Co Construction for planned improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. This action accepted Smith-Co’s low bid for three of four defined “lots” (projects) proposed to

