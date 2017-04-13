Easter Weekend Activities

•T-or-C’s First United Methodist Church will be hosting a countywide Easter service, beginning at noon Friday, April 14. The First United Methodist Church is located at 426 Austin Avenue and further information about the service may be obtained by phoning (575) 894-2553
*Church of the Butte congregation members will be gathering for a special Easter prayer walk, beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 14. The procession will move from the church to the Elephant Butte City Hall. The Church of the Butte is located at 516 Butte Boulevard in Elephant Butte and further details may be available by phoning (575) 744-4487
•Elephant Butte Lake State Park will be hosting their Eighth Annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday morning, April 15. This year’s annual hunt will include more than 3,000 eggs and will be divided into four age categories. There will be two special “Prize Eggs” included for each age division. Regular park entrance fees will be in place. Further information is available by contacting Park Superintendent Kay Dunlap at (575) 744-5923.
•Church of the Butte will also be hosting a 7 a.m. sunrise service at the Turtleback Clubhouse Saturday morning, April 15, as well an Easter service at the Church of the Butte beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, April 16. More details may be available by phoning (575) 744-4487
•Monticello’s Saint Ignacio Catholic Church will be offering Mass, Easter Sunday morning, April 16.
•The Elephant Butte Inn, 401 Butte Boulevard, will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for area youngsters this Sunday afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m. Candy and prizes will be included, contact the Elephant Butte Inn (575) 744-5431 for more information about the event.