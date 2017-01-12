Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Dog Park At The Gate

Posted on: January 12, 2017 2:06 pm
dog-park

Last year, T-or-C city commissioners approved the use of this property as a primary site for a proposed community dog park. Earlier this week, commission members learned local citizens had successfully raised necessary funds and materials and were prepared to move forward with the park’s development. Currently referred to as “Firehouse Park,” this site formerly housed the city’s volunteer fire department. Dog park volunteers will be awaiting a final approval by commissioners later this month and hope to honor the site’s former use by naming the new facility the “Firehouse Dog Park.

