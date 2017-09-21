County Targets Mental Health

Prior to the September 19 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners convened a workshop to receive a presentation regarding a proposed community mental health initiative.
Introducing the issue, county manager Bruce Swingle pointed out a steady decline in mental health services at both the federal and state level. He acknowledged how over recent years this trend has prevented those in need from receiving proper treatment and led to increased numbers of incarcerated individuals, all the while placing an undue burden on local law enforcement and municipalities to address problems with little to no social support structure.
Citing a New Mexico Department of Health survey, Swingle shared sobering statistics showing Sierra County rated number one (per capita) in the state for alcohol and drug related deaths, attempted suicides and for a pronounced sadness and hopelessness among young residents.