County To Receive $1.1 From Feds

Posted on: July 6, 2017 9:08 am
Cash Money

Sierra County will receive $1,166,412 in Payments In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) this year, an increase of $7,418 over last year’s payments to the county.
The U.S. Secretary of the Interior announced recently 32 New Mexico counties will receive a total of $38.7 million, to be distributed among the counties for fire and police departments, schools, roads and emergency services. In the previous fiscal year, these programs delivered a grand total of $781 million to local communities.
The state’s share of a record $464.6 million will be distributed to 1,900 local governments around the country this year – the largest amount ever allocated in the PILT program’s 40-year history.

KCHS: 575-894-2400