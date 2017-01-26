Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

County Eyes Legislative Cuts

Posted on: January 26, 2017 1:41 pm
Chris Lopez

Sierra County Commissioners attended to full agenda of regular business items and annual necessities January 25, but a recurring theme centered on pending and anticipated funding cuts emerging from the state legislative session in Santa Fe.
During department reports, significant reductions in annual funding for the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority and DWI Prevention Program were confirmed, which commissioners were told was leaving staff members searching for ways to maintain regular services.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400