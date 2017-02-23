Sierra County Sentinel

County Censures Former Clerk

Posted on: February 23, 2017 3:16 pm
With    a unanimous vote Tuesday, February    21, Sierra County Commissioners approved Resolution 105-078, formally censuring former county clerk Connie Greer. Board members took this action after agreeing Greer’s conduct prior to leaving office clearly violated the county’s established code of ethics.
Prior to the action, county manager Bruce Swingle explained how before she left office at the end of 2016, Greer deliberately erased a significant amount of data, records and files from the department’s computers, and returned machines to factory settings. He reported the former clerk eliminated spread- sheets and other established documents, and indicated the action severely hindered cur- rent county clerk Shelly Trujillo’s transition into the office.

