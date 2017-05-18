County Approves Retiree Health Care

With a unanimous vote May 17, Sierra County Commissioners approved Ordinance #17-011 establishing a Retiree Health Care Act. With this action, the commission assured county employees, retirees, spouses and their dependants would begin receiving the added benefits and security July 1.
Prior to the morning’s regular session, commissioners convened a public hearing to obtain comments about the proposed ordinance. While no citizens came forward during the session, statements from administrative staff and comments of support from Sheriff Glenn Hamilton reassured the board a majority of employees would welcome the addition.