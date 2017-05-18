Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

County Approves Retiree Health Care

Posted on: May 18, 2017 11:46 am
money-drugs

With a unanimous vote May 17, Sierra County Commissioners approved Ordinance #17-011 establishing a Retiree Health Care Act. With this action, the commission assured county employees, retirees, spouses and their dependants would begin receiving the added benefits and security July 1.
Prior to the morning’s regular session, commissioners convened a public hearing to obtain comments about the proposed ordinance. While no citizens came forward during the session, statements from administrative staff and comments of support from Sheriff Glenn Hamilton reassured the board a majority of employees would welcome the addition.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400