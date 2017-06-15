County Absorbs Hefty Oversight For Retirees

In delivering her department report to Sierra County Commissioners June 13, human resources director Kristin Armijo said final expense figures presented to the board prior to their May 17 adoption of the Retiree Health Care Act and program did not include required interest payments.
While offering no immediate answer as to why the interest payments were not included in final statements delivered to the county, Armijo nonetheless stated the oversight would significantly increase the county’s annual commitment to the program. She said the added interest amounted to an approximate $40,000 increase in the county’s annual payment, raising the yearly expense from approximately $73,000 to $113,000.
Commissioners were told, as with the original amount, this increased payment would continue for the first 13 years of the retiree health care program.