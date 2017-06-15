Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

County Absorbs Hefty Oversight For Retirees

Posted on: June 15, 2017 2:04 pm
city-commission-van

In delivering her department report to Sierra County Commissioners June 13, human resources director Kristin Armijo said final expense figures presented to the board prior to their May 17 adoption of the Retiree Health Care Act and program did not include required interest payments.
While offering no immediate answer as to why the interest payments were not included in final statements delivered to the county, Armijo nonetheless stated the oversight would significantly increase the county’s annual commitment to the program. She said the added interest amounted to an approximate $40,000 increase in the county’s annual payment, raising the yearly expense from approximately $73,000 to $113,000.
Commissioners were told, as with the original amount, this increased payment would continue for the first 13 years of the retiree health care program.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400