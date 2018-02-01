Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Continued Erosion Presses Bridge Project

Posted on: February 1, 2018 5:24 pm
City of Truth or Consequences

In a brief update January 23, Sierra County Flood Director Travis Atwell told county commissioners that continuing erosion along Cuchillo Negro Creek was now posing a threat to the NM 51 bridge. Because of this recent determination, Atwell said that state and federal authorities would soon be stepping up the pace and moving foward with planned renovations. over the past several years, adjacent bank erosion has been creeping toward neighboring residences and posed worrisome issues for an underground gas line.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400