Continued Erosion Presses Bridge Project

In a brief update January 23, Sierra County Flood Director Travis Atwell told county commissioners that continuing erosion along Cuchillo Negro Creek was now posing a threat to the NM 51 bridge. Because of this recent determination, Atwell said that state and federal authorities would soon be stepping up the pace and moving foward with planned renovations. over the past several years, adjacent bank erosion has been creeping toward neighboring residences and posed worrisome issues for an underground gas line.